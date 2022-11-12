Viral! Sharvari Wagh Shows Skin in Revealing Cut-out Gown, Gets Compared With Urfi Javed

Sharvari Wagh stepped out on Thursday night in full glam and quite a revealing dress. The actress not just jumped but dove deep on the latest cutout trend in a major way when she posted several racy snaps of herself posing sensually in a stunning black gown on Instagram.

The actress dazzled in the cut-out black dress that accentuated her supermodel frame and bared most of her side curves. In a Boomerang, which she shared alongside her photos, Sharvari can be seen blowing out a kiss to the camera. While her fans were impressed by Sharvari’s look, a section of the internet compared her with social media sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for wearing daring outfits. One user wrote, “Seems like everyone’s got Urfi Javed’s fever.” Another one said, “Looks like Urfi Javed is the inspiration for everyone.” “Inspired by Urfi the legend,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh often grabs headlines for her dating rumours with Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of Kabir Khan’s ‘The Forgotten Army’ and reportedly hit it off instantly.

Amid their romance rumours, the duo was recently spotted on a dinner date for the first time. Sharvari, who was also part of Sunny’s brother, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan, looked gorgeous in a black polka dot knee-length dress. While Sunny looked handsome in a white t-shirt and blue denim. The duo, who usually never poses together, was rather all smile as they got clicked together by the photographers.

Earlier this year, Sunny penned an appreciation post for Sharvari when she bagged an award at IIFA. Sunny had shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend on his Instagram Stories, wherein she was seen receiving the award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Read all the Latest Movies News here