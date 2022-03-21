Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna’s Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Collects Rs 7.72 Cr

Tollywood actor Sharwanand has been busy with one film after another. However, success has been eluding him for a while. He has acted in a series of films that have not done well at the box office. Last year, he appeared in Sreekaram, which was not a money churner at the theatres but was received well on the OTT platform. His next movie Maha Samudram, helmed by Ajay Bhupathi, failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is Sharwanand’s latest film in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who is fresh off the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise. Coming as a family entertainer, the film was released worldwide on March 4 and is doing decent business. The film was directed by Kishore Thirumala and has Devisree Prasad’s music. Coming to box office collections, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is still far from having any big collections. Here is how much the film has collected from different regions.

Advertisement

Nizam Region: ₹2.61 crore

Ceded districts: ₹0.77 crore

Uttarandhra: ₹0.86 crore

East: ₹0.51 crore

West: ₹0.39 crore

Guntur: ₹0.49 crore

Krishna: ₹0.47 crore

Nellore: ₹0.30 crore

AP+Telangana: ₹6.40 crore

Rest of India: ₹0.40 crore

Overseas: ₹0.92 crore

Worldwide total: ₹7.72crores

The film had to earn ₹16.5 crores to break even but managed to earn only ₹7.72 crores by the end of its theatrical run. Buyers who bought the film incurred losses to the tune of ₹8 crores.

Sharwanand’s upcoming project is Oke Oka Jeevitham, which marks his 30th film. The movie reportedly has sci-fi elements and is directed by Shree Karthik. The film also stars Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma and Nassar among others. The lyrics of one of the songs of the film have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and is believed to be the last song he worked on before his demise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.