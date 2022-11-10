Sharwanand To Replace Vishwak Sen in Arjun Sarja's Next? Details Inside

Arjun Sarja and Vishwak Sen have successfully carved a niche in Telugu Film Industry. Their fans were delighted to know that both have teamed up for a project to be directed by Arjun.

However, Vishwak couldn’t get along with Arjun and has now been removed from the project. The audience was curious to know the actor who will now replace Vishwak. Rumour is rife that Arjun is considering Sharwanand for the role. Arjun feels that Sharwanand will perfectly fit the bill for this character.

According to reports, he is yet to narrate the script to the Oke Oka Jeevitham actor. Viewers will surely be excited to know if Sharwanand will give his go-ahead to Arjun’s script or not.

Vishwak’s fans will not be happy with this fallout between their favourite actor and Arjun.

According to reports, Arjun called a press conference with Telugu media and criticised Vishwak for his unprofessional and reckless behaviour. According to Arjun, Vishwak had gone to the extent of humiliating him and his entire unit. The Falaknuma Das actor replied to these allegations and narrated his side of the story to the media.

Vishwak said that he was ready to quit his acting career even if a light boy could prove that he was unprofessional at work. The Ashoka Vanamlo Arjun Kalyanam actor said that he has worked with famous producers like Dil Raju as well without any complaints.

Vishwak said that Arjun was not ready to give him any space for suggesting changes in the script. When he asked for some modifications in the script, Arjun’s team immediately asked him to return the payment. He reminisced about being stressed out due to this approach by Arjun and decided to quit the film. Vishwak also apologised to Arjun and his team if they felt insulted by his attitude.

