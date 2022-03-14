Shashank Ketkar Reveals How, Why His Wife Priyanka Dhavale Agreed to Marry Him

Actor Sulekha Talwalkar-starrer play Khara Khara Sang was performed on Monday at Balgandharva Rang Mandir located in Bandra West at 12:30 pm. The play will also be performed at Ramkrishna More Natyagruha (05:30 P.M.) in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

Sulekha’s fans are excited to see their favourite actor in this play. In the middle of all this, Sulekha extended a challenge related to her play which revolves around the concept of truth.

Actor Shashank Ketkar was also extended the challenge of speaking the truth about how and why Priyanka Dhavale Ketkar agreed to marry him. Shashank had an equally hilarious answer to this humorous challenge.

In this video uploaded on February 22, Shashank explained his fondness for cooking. Shashank said that whenever he is free, he tries his hand at cooking different dishes. Shashank added that when he brings lunch on the sets. Having said that, Shashank further revealed why his wife agreed to marry him.

Shashank said that when he had proposed to Priyanka, she had a condition. Shashank was asked if he would take charge of the kitchen when Priyanka was bored. The condition was happily accepted by Shashank, who takes charge of cooking duties when Priyanka doesn’t want to.

Shashank has decided to take his love for cooking a step ahead. He has started a hotel in his mother’s village. Apart from that, Shashank has also started a Youtube channel wherein he shows his culinary skills. His recipes for lip-smacking dishes are being loved by the audience.

On the work front, Shashank is seen playing the lead role in the serial Muramba.

The actor has also been a part of several projects like Avagat, Pahile Na Mi Tula, Soppa Nasta Kahi and others.

