Shashank Khaitan On Why Mr Lele Starring Varun Dhawan Was Shelved: It Was a Blessing In Disguise

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had announced a project with long-time collaborator Varun Dhawan called Mr. Lele in January, however it was soon shelved. Now the filmmaker has said that it was a blessing in disguise as they were supposed to start shooting in March, the time when films were halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to Mid-day, Shashank said, “As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The (suspension of shoots) was announced on March 15. So, the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production.”

Talking about why the film was shelved, he said, “We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan, Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being.” The film was to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Mr. Lele is the second collaboration between Varun and Shashank to be shelved. They were also supposed to collaborate in an action thriller called Ranbhoomi, which was shelved. The duo have worked together in the hit films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.