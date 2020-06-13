Shashank Khaitan Warns Against Fake Casting Calls for Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele

Writer-director Shashank Khaitan on Friday took to social media to caution people about fake casting calls for his film "Mr Lele". In an Instagram post, Khaitan warned people about the fake casting scam.

"URGENT-- I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film 'Mr Lele'. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE� No one by this name works for Dharma," the director said.

Khaitian said they are not casting for the film as it is "not happening at present".

"Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. 'Mr Lele' is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe," he said.

In January this year, it was announced that Khaitan and actor Varun Dhawan will be collaborating "Mr Lele". The director-actor duo have previously collaborated on blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

Dharma Productions, the banner behind the "Dulhania" franchise, was set to producing "Mr Lele".

However, two months later, Khaitan had said the film's shooting has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

