Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 5 Must Watch Movies of the Actor

Born on March 18, 1938, actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor was one of Hindi cinema’s most prolific actors. He debuted in films as a child artiste in Raj Kapoor's Aag and debuted as a hero with Yash Chopra's 1961 political drama Dharmputra. He conquered millions of hearts during the 60s and 70s with his acting prowess and charm. He was the youngest son of the late legend Prithviraj Kapoor and brother to Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. Shashi has more than 120 films to his credit over a career spanning nearly six decades.

Shashi became the first few of Bollywood actors to venture beyond the checks of conventional cinema. He made a successful career beyond Bollywood and worked in around 10 English language films.

On Shashi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, here’s looking at some of his most memorable films.

Deewar (1975)

The path-breaking film told the tale of two brothers played by Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan who grow up to become men of clashing ideologies. The actor played a morally right police officer and won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Kalyug (1981)

Considered to be a modern-day version of Hindu epic, Mahabharata, it presented a rivalry between two conflicting business houses. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film starred Rekha, Anant Nag and Raj Babbar and Shashi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film also saw Urmila Matondkar appear as a child artiste.

Junoon (1978)

The film is based on Ruskin Bond’s ‘A Flight of Pigeons’ and was also built around the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Shashi plays Javed Khan who is a rash feudal lord and his world revolves around breeding of pigeons. The film also featured Shashi’s wife, Jennifer Kendal. Other stars in the film were Nafisa Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film secured three National Film awards and six Filmfare awards.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

In the 1978 film directed by Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was seen opposite Zeenat Aman. The actor essayed the role of an engineer, who visits Zeenat Aman’s village to oversee the construction of a dam. The character of Shashi Kapoor, who dislikes anything ugly, falls in love with Zeenat Aman, not knowing that her face was scarred from burn injuries.

Namak Halaal (1983)

The film had an ensemble cast of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman and Om Prakash. Shashi Kapoor played the role of a cynical millionaire while Amitabh Bachchan essayed an innocent man who had migrated from village to urban for the first time.

