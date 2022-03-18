Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Late Actor’s Movies with Amitabh Bachchan

A flamboyant, handsome man with striking good looks and irresistible charm, who created an aura over Bollywood movies. Yes, we are talking about Shashi Kapoor. One of the most versatile actor-filmmakers, Shashi Kapoor was born on 18th March in 1938. The youngest son of iconic filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor, this immensely popular actor won the audience’s heart during his six-decade-long career. A man with more than 100 films, made his first acting debut with his brother Raj Kapoor’s Aag in 1948. In the year of 1961, he made his debut as a Hero in Yash Chopra’s Dharmaputra.

From action to romance, this multi-talented Shashi Kapoor received many accolades, especially honoured with Padma Bhusan in 2011 for his huge contribution to Indian Cinema. However, this bright star breathed his last on December 4, 2017, suffering from Kidney problems.

In his glorious film career, he gave so many hit films with Amitabh Bachchan. On the 84th birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, here is the list of some of his memorable movies:

Deewaar

The film, directed by Yash Chopra in 1975, was one of the biggest hits of Shashi Kapoor’s acting career. The film revolves around two brothers, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi. The iconic dialogue ‘Mere Paas Maa Hain’ will remain the most iconic and memorable dialogue. Namak Halal

Shashi Kapoor stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, and Smita Patil. Released in 1982, Namak Halal turned out to be the third highest-grossing film of that year. Shashi Kapoor played the role of a millionaire and Amitabh Bachchan depicted the role of an innocent man who had migrated from village to city for the first time. Kabhi Kabhie

The musical romantic drama was produced and directed by Yash Chopra in 1976, starring Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakhee Gulzar in lead roles. This film portrayed a mature love story and got some really good songs. Kaala Patthar

A lesser celebrated film by director Yash Chopra in 1979, based on the real-life Chasnala mining disaster with some wonderful characters written by the legendary Salim-Javed. Amitabh Bachchan played an ex-army officer while Shashi Kapoor was portrayed as an honest engineer in the film. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan

The movie was directed by Manoj Kumar in 1974, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as lead characters. The story is based on the bare necessities of life.

