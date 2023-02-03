Zahan Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor made his debut with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz. The film which depicts the chilling account of the 2016 terrorist attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh features the actor essaying a morally upright character who finds himself in the middle of humanity and violence. Even with the ‘Kapoor’ tag and his family legacy, the actor shared that he doesn’t get to enjoy the perks of being a star kid and about his father Kunal Kapoor’s financial struggles.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the budding actor revealed that, unlike many others, he had to earn his place on his merits. He stated, “My biggest fear is this being construed as the debut film of a Kapoor. If you are coming in with that expectation, you will be disappointed. No one is putting me on a magazine cover before my debut film. We have to earn our place. I was taught that despite our privilege, we have to be responsible and aware of the reality that surrounds us. My father is an ad filmmaker, and when he started working, we weren’t in a good position, financially. His story was independent of his father’s, and I hope mine is independent too.”

Zahan Kapoor elaborated further, “He often jokes that he could tell how my grandfather’s career was going by the number of bouquets that would come home on his birthday. The biggest advantage is not the family, but the privilege to make our own choices.”

According to the News18 Showsha review of the film, “Faraaz is carried well by the lead and the supporting actors. Faraaz features a group of fresh faces — Aditya Rawal, Zahan Kapoor, Sachin Lalwani, Jatin Sareen, Ninad Bhatt, Harshal Pawar, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani — who follow Hansal’s orders to the tee. Aditya holds the film together, swiftly shifting gears to show his character’s unsteady mind. Meanwhile, Zahan is showing great potential much like his grandfather Shashi Kapoor did when he had just started off in films like Dharmputra (1961), The Householder (1963), and Waqt (1965)."

