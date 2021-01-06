Shashi Tharoor Responds to Kangana Ranaut's Counter-argument: I'd Like Women to be as Empowered as You

Shashi Tharoor has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet wherein she dismissed his and Kamal Hassan's call for payment to homemakers. Countering their claims, the actress had tweeted saying that a price shouldn't be put on homemaker's work and women don’t need to get “salary” for mothering their children or loving their partners.

“Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. “Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary,” the 33-year-old actor

Responding to Ranaut, Tharoor said though he is in agreement with her, that one can’t put a price tag to many things a homemaker does, the larger intention of the idea is to empower Indian women. “I agree with @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work and also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you!” he tweeted.

I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work&also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you! https://t.co/A4LJvInR4y — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2021

The debate between Ranaut and Sparked off after Tharoor extended support to actor-politician Kamal Hassan's plan to provide pay for homemakers. Last month, Haasan promised payment to homemakers — along with computer with high-speed internet to all households and transformation of farmers to agri-entrepreneurs–if his party MNM is voted to power in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The aim to provide pay to homemakers was to give due recognition for their work at home, “which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetised, thus raising the dignity of our womenfolk,” read Haasan’s party’s seven-point agenda, launched last month.