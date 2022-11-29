Shashi Tharoor Unveils First Look Poster Of Suraj Venjaramoodu-Starrer Higuita

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor unveiled the first look poster of the Malayalam film Higuita on Monday. The film, written by Hemanth G Nair, will feature Suraj Venjarammoodu and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. It has been backed by Bobby Taryan and Sajith Amma, under the banner of Second Half Productions in association with Mangos N Coconut. Shashi Tharoor shared the poster on Facebook.

The poster features an illustration of Suraj, with people holding a political party’s flag. “Glad to release the first-look poster of the forthcoming Malayalam movie Higuita, featuring Suraj Venjarammoodu, Dhyan Sreenivasan among others. The movie is produced by Bobby Tharian and Sajith Amma and directed by Hemanth G Nair. It will be coming to your screens soon. Do watch!” Shashi Tharoor wrote in the caption.

In 2020, while speaking with ETimes, Suraj shared that the Hemanth G Nair directorial is a political thriller. The storyline of the film is said to be revolving around the relationship between the minister and his gunman. It seems like the National Award-winning actor will be playing the role of the leftist politician, and Dhyan is essaying the role of the gunman, who is also a youth activist based in Alappuzha.

As per reports, the team finished the film’s shooting for 40 days in Kannur but had to stop due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The shooting of the film was completed on June 16, this year. It was carried out in the towns of Kuthuparamba, Thalassery and Alappuzha.

Apart from Suraj and Dhyan, the film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Vineeth Kumar, Mamukkoya and others in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

