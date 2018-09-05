English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shashi Tharoor's Why I Am a Hindu to Be Made into Web Series; See First Look of Show
Why I Am a Hindu is a repudiation of Hindu nationalism, and its rise in Indian society, which relied upon an interpretation of the religion which was markedly different from the one with which he has grown up, practiced and had studied.
File image of Shashi Tharoor. (Image: PTI)
Politician and author Shashi Tharoor's book Why I Am A Hindu will be made into a web series with National Award-winning producer Sheetal Talwar as showrunner. The Congress MP will also narrate the show.
Taking head-on the current misinterpretation and misappropriation of Hinduism, Tharoor's book is about the history of Hinduism and its core tenets, as well as socio-cultural developments in India that relate to Hinduism and his own religious convictions. The book is a repudiation of Hindu nationalism, and its rise in Indian society, which relied upon an interpretation of the religion which was markedly different from the one with which he has grown up, practiced and had studied.
On its adaptation, Tharoor said in a statement to IANS: "In any time and era, an adaptation of this book into film would be relevant, but in the current political, social and cultural environment it is imperative that the message of true Hinduism - the Hinduism of acceptance reach the widest audience possible."
"I am glad that Sheetal and I - who share a similar belief system - are collaborating on this effort," he added.
Talwar, who will be seen producing in India after nearly 7 years, says when she gave Why Am I A Hindu a read, it shook her. "I was ashamed that as someone whose profession is to voice, I had not raised my voice and done nothing while the inherent integrity of our pluralism was being threatened. After 'Dharm' and 'Rann', it is after years that I have been so excited about a subject. I am glad that I could convince Shashi to not only make this into a web series, but also offer his time as a narrator to the series," she said.
Film analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the project, noting that Talwar also produced the critically-acclaimed Mausam, and shared the show's first look:
The series will headline numerous known filmmakers film an episode each. It is set to be made in various Indian languages and will be released in the first quarter of 2019, the statement read.
(With IANS inputs)
