Shatamanam Bhavati to Tikka, Films Sai Dharam Tej Was 1st Choice For But He Rejected

Sai Dharam Tej entered the film industry in 2014 with the film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. In his career spanning nearly 8 years, Sai has rejected several movies.

Let’s take a look at some of the offers that the actor rejected:

Shatamanam Bhavati

Shatamanam Bhavati, directed by Satish Vegesn, was the first of Sai Dharam Tej’s rejected projects. Released in 2017, the film was produced by Dil Raju. During that time, Chiranjeevi-starrer Prisoner No. 150 was slated to hit theatres, and owing to that Sai voluntarily dropped out of the movie despite liking the story. The actor did not want to compete with his uncle’s movie.

Srinivasa Kalyanam

Satish Vegesh’s 2018 project Srinivasa Kalyanam was another film the actor rejected. However, simultaneously narrating the story of the film to Sai, Satish was also eyeing Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun for the lead role.

World Famous Lover

Produced by senior producer KS Rama Rao, World Famous Lover was a disaster at the box office. Starring Vijay Devrakonda, the film was initially offered to Sai Dharam Tej but he refused as he could not connect much to the story of the film.

Advertisement

RX100

Ajay Bhupati’s RX100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Earlier, Ajay had said that he shared the story of this film with almost half a dozen heroes in the industry. However, the project didn’t get a nod from any of them. Sai Dharam Tej was also on the list, but the actor refused the offer.

Tikka:

Sunil Reddy’s directorial Tikka didn’t perform well at the box office. However, before the release of Tikka, Sai committed to making another film with the director but following Tikka’s bad rate, the actor changed his mind.

Kerintha

Kerintha helmed by Sai Kiran Adivi is the Telugu version of the Bollywood super hit film 3 Idiots. However, produced by Dil Raju, the film did not seem to go a long way at Telugu cinema. Sai rejected the offer saying that he could not act in such a soft movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.