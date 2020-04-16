MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi After Rumours Claimed She Broke Lockdown Rules

File photo of Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha.

File photo of Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha recently came to daughter Sonakshi Sinha's rescue after a report suggested that she had stepped out to shoot amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Share this:

Days after a daily shared a throwback picture of Sonakshi Sinha from a set, director Vivek Agnihotri sent out a tweet, which many left wondering if the actress broke the lockdown protocols.

However, not only did the actress clarify that the picture was old, but also engaged in a war of words with the filmmaker, who had negated his tweet.

Now, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has come to his daughter's rescue, assuring people that Sonakshi has been staying inside ever since the lockdown began. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Kahan shooting? Kaun si shooting? Sonakshi has been home with us throughout since the lockdown. Hum log ke ghar mein koi pagal nahin hai. No one is stepping out at a time when our beloved Prime Minister, the real action hero, Modiji has very wisely and sternly asked everyone to stay indoors.”

On a lighter note, he added, “If Sonakshi has been spotted then it must be her double. It is said all of us have an exact duplicate somewhere in the world. Looks like Sonakshi’s duplicate is right here in Mumbai,” he said.

Vivek Agnihotri and Sonakshi Sinha's recent Twitter altercation had also involved the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after the actress tagged them to stop the spread of misinformation.

“Who shoots in such times?” Agnihotri had tweeted. To this, Sonakshi replied, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!"


To this, the filmmaker said that his tweet was not a dig at her but at the publication that first shared her picture. “The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism," he wrote.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,434,584

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,084,744

    +2,372

  • Cured/Discharged

    515,131

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,685

    +125
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres