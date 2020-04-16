Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi After Rumours Claimed She Broke Lockdown Rules

Days after a daily shared a throwback picture of Sonakshi Sinha from a set, director Vivek Agnihotri sent out a tweet, which many left wondering if the actress broke the lockdown protocols.

However, not only did the actress clarify that the picture was old, but also engaged in a war of words with the filmmaker, who had negated his tweet.

Now, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has come to his daughter's rescue, assuring people that Sonakshi has been staying inside ever since the lockdown began. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Kahan shooting? Kaun si shooting? Sonakshi has been home with us throughout since the lockdown. Hum log ke ghar mein koi pagal nahin hai. No one is stepping out at a time when our beloved Prime Minister, the real action hero, Modiji has very wisely and sternly asked everyone to stay indoors.”

On a lighter note, he added, “If Sonakshi has been spotted then it must be her double. It is said all of us have an exact duplicate somewhere in the world. Looks like Sonakshi’s duplicate is right here in Mumbai,” he said.

Vivek Agnihotri and Sonakshi Sinha's recent Twitter altercation had also involved the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after the actress tagged them to stop the spread of misinformation.

“Who shoots in such times?” Agnihotri had tweeted. To this, Sonakshi replied, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!"

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020





To this, the filmmaker said that his tweet was not a dig at her but at the publication that first shared her picture. “The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism," he wrote.





The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I'd tag you. It's very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression.



As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

