MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shatrughan Sinha Trolled for Sharing This Happy Birthday Post for Sonam Kapoor

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha shared a happy birthday post for Sonam Kapoor on social media but the blunder was that the actress was nowhere to be seen in the picture.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Share this:

Shatrughan Sinha took to social media on Tuesday to wish Sonam Kapoor on the occasion of her 35th birthday. Celebratory messages poured in from Sonam's friends and colleagues from the film industry and veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha also shared a post on the occasion of Sonam's birthday.

Read: Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora Share Wishes

However, Shatrughan's wish post for Sonam was a little off as pointed out by many on social media. While it is customary to share pics with the person whose birthday is being celebrated, Shatrughan missed the fact that his post pic for Sonam's birthday had her missing from the image and had only her father Anil Kapoor. Many pointed out Shatrughan's blunder and mocked him for his birthday post for Sonam.

In fact, Sonam also responded to Shatrughan's picture post for her writing in the comments section, "Thanks so so much shatru uncle (sic)."

Check out how netizens responded to this blunder made by Shatrughan.


Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading