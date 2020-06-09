Shatrughan Sinha Trolled for Sharing This Happy Birthday Post for Sonam Kapoor

Shatrughan Sinha took to social media on Tuesday to wish Sonam Kapoor on the occasion of her 35th birthday. Celebratory messages poured in from Sonam's friends and colleagues from the film industry and veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha also shared a post on the occasion of Sonam's birthday.

However, Shatrughan's wish post for Sonam was a little off as pointed out by many on social media. While it is customary to share pics with the person whose birthday is being celebrated, Shatrughan missed the fact that his post pic for Sonam's birthday had her missing from the image and had only her father Anil Kapoor. Many pointed out Shatrughan's blunder and mocked him for his birthday post for Sonam.

In fact, Sonam also responded to Shatrughan's picture post for her writing in the comments section, "Thanks so so much shatru uncle (sic)."

Check out how netizens responded to this blunder made by Shatrughan.

So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel of Mr. India — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2020

sonam kapoor after seeing this pic.twitter.com/z0MqGQlCTy — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 9, 2020

sonam ko iss photo mein dhundhna pic.twitter.com/nQ81QIRaRf — Rahul ☮️🕊️ (@BeingTrickyy) June 9, 2020

problem solved - pic.twitter.com/YK3K6VTe9I — sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 9, 2020

Now We Know Why Sonam Wasn't Visible. Look At Her Hand. Is That Mr. India's Band ?https://t.co/4j1mq6Skv0 pic.twitter.com/4Uav5xhCcm — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 9, 2020





