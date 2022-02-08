Shatrughan Sinha: Lata Mangeshkar Sacrificed Her Marriage for Family, Admired What She Did for Them

Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left the industry grieving. Hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, Lata breathed her last on Sunday morning following a multiple organ failure. The funeral took place on Sunday evening with several renowned personalities such as Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor making their way to the cremation to pay their last respects.

Many stars have also been sharing their fond memories of the singer. Shatrughan Sinha was one of them. The actor-politician, in a recent interview, spoke about Lata in length and briefly touched upon the reason behind Lata’s decision to remain unmarried.

Speaking with ETimes, Shatrughan said, “Admired for what she did for her family. Revered for every song that she sang. She sacrificed her marriage for her family. Well, that’s what we have been told." The actor also revealed that Lata was in touch with his family. “I remember when my son Kush got married, she sent clothes not just for my daughter-in-law but also for my wife Poonam and even for myself. How many people today follow traditions of olden times that had respect written all over them?" he said.

Having started her career as young as 13 years old, Lata went on to sing over 30,000 songs. She lent her voice not only to songs in Bollywood but also sang songs in other Indian regional languages. Her craft and contributions were honoured on different occasions through awards. Lata, fondly known as Lata didi, was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 1997. The singer had also won three National Awards.

Her death was not only mourned by music lovers in India but also across the border. Several Pakistani celebrities offered condolences to the Mangeshkar family. As a mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian flags at the Dubai Expo and at Indian Embassy in Washington DC were flying at half-mast.

