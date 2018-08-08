GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shatrughan Sinha on His Bond With Dharmendra: It's Rare for a Friendship to Survive So Long in This Industry

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha says his relations with Dharmendra and Hema Malini go far beyond the professional.

IANS

Updated:August 8, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has sportingly made a special appearance in the forthcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with actor Dharmendra whom he calls one of his dearest friends.

"Not just Dharmendra, Hema (Malini) is also a dear friend. Both Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday," said Shatrughan.

"All three of us have worked together in Dulal Guha's excellent film 'Dost' which I think was released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. Also, Vijay Anand's 'Blackmail' which Dharmendra and I were cast together. That was a special film. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra."

But Shatrughan says his relations with Dharmendra and Hema go far beyond the professional.

"We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked."

He calls Dharmendra "God's personal favourite".

"He is golden-hearted. Do you know we would have done 'Sholay' together. But God and Ramesh Sippy had other plans," laughs Shatrughan.

