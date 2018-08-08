English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shatrughan Sinha on His Bond With Dharmendra: It's Rare for a Friendship to Survive So Long in This Industry
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha says his relations with Dharmendra and Hema Malini go far beyond the professional.
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has sportingly made a special appearance in the forthcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with actor Dharmendra whom he calls one of his dearest friends.
"Not just Dharmendra, Hema (Malini) is also a dear friend. Both Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday," said Shatrughan.
"All three of us have worked together in Dulal Guha's excellent film 'Dost' which I think was released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. Also, Vijay Anand's 'Blackmail' which Dharmendra and I were cast together. That was a special film. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra."
But Shatrughan says his relations with Dharmendra and Hema go far beyond the professional.
"We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked."
He calls Dharmendra "God's personal favourite".
"He is golden-hearted. Do you know we would have done 'Sholay' together. But God and Ramesh Sippy had other plans," laughs Shatrughan.
Also Watch
"Not just Dharmendra, Hema (Malini) is also a dear friend. Both Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday," said Shatrughan.
"All three of us have worked together in Dulal Guha's excellent film 'Dost' which I think was released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. Also, Vijay Anand's 'Blackmail' which Dharmendra and I were cast together. That was a special film. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra."
But Shatrughan says his relations with Dharmendra and Hema go far beyond the professional.
"We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked."
He calls Dharmendra "God's personal favourite".
"He is golden-hearted. Do you know we would have done 'Sholay' together. But God and Ramesh Sippy had other plans," laughs Shatrughan.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Bangladeshi Student Turned Police's Tear Gas Shell Into a Pen Stand
- Plastic Surgeons Are Worried About Our Obsession With Snapchat Filters
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana All Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Bollywood?
- Sethi’s Satire: After Lack of Application While Batting, India’s Batsmen Fail to Apply Themselves During Introspection
- Kapil Dev and Dhoni Fan Karunanidhi Often Cancelled Meetings to Watch Cricket Matches
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...