Shatrughan Sinha Returns to Stage With a Comedy Drama in Durgapur

Shatrughan Sinha recently took to the stage in Durgapur to perform in a comedy drama. The once dominant Bollywood star is now an important face of state politics. He is currently the MP of Asansol in West Bengal. After his victory at the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll in April this year on a Trinamool Congress ticket, he became an MP in Babul Supriyo’s constituency.

The actor-politician made a return to acting with a play that was staged at Srijani Theatre in Durgapur. The play, called ‘Pati, Patni Or Main’, is based on a Marathi comedy drama. The play has been previously widely appreciated in different parts of the country.

The comedy drama was quite different from the conventional theatre in Bengal. Through this performance, Sinha proved that besides politics, acting is still his forte.

The play was produced and directed by Ramesh Talwar, who himself has gained national fame for directing dramas. In addition to Shatrughan Sinha, several actors and actresses of Mumbai were seen on stage in this comedy drama. The MP, who is currently enjoying his political stint, was seen in a completely different role on stage in this drama.

In Asansol, former Union minister Sinha won with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes against his rival Agnimitra Paul, a fashion designer-turned politician from BJP. The BJP had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to TMC from the BJP.

