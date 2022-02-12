Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Lata Mangeshkar Was a 'Big Fan' of Sonakshi Sinha, Used to Like Her Acting

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, in a recent interview, revealed that the late singer Lata Mangeshkar used to be a ‘big fan’ of her daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s acting. Talking to Aaj Tak, he said that his family and he was fortunate to get love and adoration from the legendary singer. “She would often talk about my dialogues and acting. She used to like my daughter Sonakshi’s acting as well. She used to say ‘I am a big fan of hers. I am a fan of yours but also a big fan of Sonakshi’," he said.

The actor continued, “I told her ‘you saying this is such a big compliment for our family and kids’. She used to tell that she watched so and so film of mine so many times and would recall the dialogues."

Recalling an incident of him meeting the Melody Queen, he told the publication, “I was a part of a popular song Aa Bata De Tujhe Kaise Jiya Jata Hai sung by Lata Ji and Mohammed Rafi. Even I had some lines in the song. I had to say some of my famous dialogues. However, I was a bit late for the recording of the song. I was shooting at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon and the moment I got to know that such stalwarts are a part of the song, I rushed. The recording had to start at 2. I reached the studio at 3.30. The environment was quite tense. Nobody said anything to me but looked over at Lata Didi. I was a bit scared. However, Lata Ji handled the whole situation with the utmost grace. She didn’t reprimand me for arriving late and understood the reason behind it instead."

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 in Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai. She was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park. Her funeral was attended by several prominent personalities including Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, PM Narendra Modi and several other politicians and actors.

