Shatrughan Sinha Sharply Points Out Dilip Kumar Was Not Conferred With Bharat Ratna

In his five-decade-long career, Dilip Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, appeared in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and landmark films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Madhumati and Ganga Jamuna. He did his first film Jwar Bhata in 1944 and his last Qila in 1998, 54 years later. Dilip Kumar received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award in December 2015. Home Minister Rajnath Singh presented the award at his residence as the actor couldn’t travel to New Delhi due to health issues then.

He also received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in 1991. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. In 1998, Pakistan awarded him the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

However, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha wonders why Dilip Kumar was not honoured with Bharat Ratna. In an interview with ETimes, Sinha sharply pointed out that Dilip Kumar was not conferred with the Bharat Ratna. “I don’t want to compare Dilip Saab to many others who have got the prestigious award," he said.

Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He was 98. He was taken to the hospital last Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness.

Dilip Kumar was buried with state honours at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai’s Santacruz on Wednesday evening. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar, told news agency PTI.

