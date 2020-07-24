Shatrughan Sinha Slams Karan Johar's Show: Planned Events Like Koffee With Arjun Cause Controversies

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has taken an indirect dig at Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan by calling it "Koffee With Arjun." The veteran actor said that such "planned events" lead to controversies.

Shatrughan's daughter Sonakshi Sinha, along with Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor, has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for riding on the privileges of an insider in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. Sonakshi also faced backlash after her first look from her upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India was released online, with many calling for her "boycott."

Now in an interview with Republic TV, Shatrughan opened up about the flak the film industry has been getting lately.

“During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun,” he said, making an indirect statement about Karan Johar’s show. “These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn’t belong to one person that anyone can say, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or ‘remove this person from the industry.’” He added rhetorically, “Who are you to say that? How did you enter the industry and what have you done in life?”

Netizens have especially been shredding Karan Johar and Alia for having previously spoken dismissively about Sushant on Koffee With Karan.