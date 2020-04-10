Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna for Mocking Sonakshi, Asks What Qualifies Him as Expert on Ramayan

After Doordarshan announced the return of mythological epics such Mahabharat and Ramayan coming back on TV, actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, took a dig at actress Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing for whom the Hanuman got the Sanjeevani booti.

Mukesh had said, “I think the re-runs will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for."

Now, reacting to the same, Sonakshi's actor turned politician father, Shatrughan Sinha has slammed Khanna for taking a jibe at the actress. "I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?” Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying.

Added that he is proud of Sonakshi, he said, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

Apart from Shatrughan Sinha, Khanna's co-star Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna, has seemed to disagree with him and instead asked him to be empathetic toward the younger generation.

In an interview with Times of India, Nitish said, “Why target Sonakshi alone? There’s always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy.”

For the unversed, Khanna was referring to Sonakshi's failure to answer a question related to Ramayana in an episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in 2019.

On the show to support a contestant, Sonakshi was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the 'Sanjeevani Booti' (herb) for whom?"

Apparently, she did not know the answer from the four given choices -- Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama, and finally used a lifeline to answer the question.

Expressing his surprise at Sonakshi's lack of knowledge about the Indian epic, the show's host actor Amitabh Bachchan had also pointed out how strange it was as she lives in a house called 'Ramayana', her father's name is Shatrughan Sinha, whose three other brothers are called Ram, Lakshman and Bharat, and her own brothers are named Luv and Kush.

The actor was also trolled on social media for not knowing the story of Ramayana. She, however, hit back at them saying she does not remember many other things and if trollers have no work, they can make memes on them too.

