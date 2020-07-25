Shatrughan Sinha Supports Kangana Ranaut, Slams Lobby: Is This Industry Your Father's Estate?

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that people speaking against Kangana Ranaut in the film industry are jealous of her success. In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana has been speaking out about how a certain section in Bollywood gangs up against talented "outsiders."

In an interview with Republic TV, Shatrughan praised Kangana for reaching where she is without any "left, right or center's support."

"People say bad things about Kangana and they are wrong, highly condemnable, shameful and painful — If you can't boost someone's morale, don't do it. But this is what you'll do? Will you condemn someone like this by character assassination and try to ruin their life like this? Who are you? What support did she seek from you? What financial aid did she take from you? What blessings did she seek from you? Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because they are very jealous of her.

"Based on her own determination and commitment, based on her own confidence and her passion, she has progressed in life and the same way, our Sushant Singh Rajput was also rising. He was a big star and he had all the chances to become even a bigger star. It seems that the opportunities were crushed for him. Let me tell you, this industry is not your father's estate. This belongs to everyone.

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, the debate around nepotism, favouritism and the lobby culture in the film industry sparked off. Shatrughan's own daughter Sonakshi Sinha was targeted on social media for riding on the privileges of an insider.