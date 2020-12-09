Shatrughan Sinha Turns 75, Here's a Look at Some of His Best Film Roles

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha turns 75 on December 9 this year. He has had a successful career in the film industry before becoming active in national politics. Shatrughan had been a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party before he made a switch to the Indian National Congress in 2019. Popularly known as Bihari Babu, Shatrughan has done more than 80 films in his career till now.

On the occasion of his 75th birthday, here is a look at some of his best films:

1. Kalicharan: The 1976 action drama film was the directorial debut of Subhash Ghai. In the movie, Shatrughan played the dual role of DSP Prabhakar and Kalicharan. The plot of the film revolves around how an honest cop is killed in the process of getting hold of a corrupt man. The mission that was left incomplete by the cop is then completed by a person named Kalicharan, who is in the jail for murdering his sister's rapists.

2. Dostana: The multi-starrer film was written by Salim-Javed and produced by Yash Johar. Other prominent roles in the film was played by Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Prem Chopra, Pran and Helen. The movie was also remade in Tamil as Sattam. Primarily, the plot revolves around two friends who trust each other to death. Things take an ugly turn when misunderstandings are created between them.

3. Kaala Patthar: The film is special in more ways than one as it also marked the fourth collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Yash Chopra. The movie was based on the Chasnala Mining Disaster. The plot revolves around a disgraced merchant navy captain who eventually feels guilty and goes on to become a coal miner. While being at it, he becomes enemies with Shatrughan’s character. Eventually, the captain and Shatrughan’s character become friends and also find love of their lives.

4. Vishwanath: The 1978 Indian Bollywood action film directed by Subhash Ghai has Shatrughan and Reena Roy in the lead. The film was also remade in Telugu as Lawyer Viswanath and in Tamil as Naan Mahaan Alla.

5. Mere Apne: Written and directed by Gulzar, the movie was a multi-starer with Meena Kumari, Vinod Khanna and Asit Sen playing lead roles. It was a remake of a Bengali film titled Apanjan. Shatrughan played the role of Cheenu, who is a leader of a youth group.