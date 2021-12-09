Shatrughan Sinha Turns 76: His Love Story With Poonam Was No Less Than a Hindi Film

Shatrughan Sinha, one of the leading yesteryear actors, famous for his “Khamoshh", is celebrating his birthday today. As the macho man turns 76, there’s a flurry of posts about him on social media. Sinha is a man of many talents who has donned several hats in life. After his acting stint, he turned to politics and became a successful politician. Let us have a look at some of the most memorable phases in his life.

Shatrughan Sinha was born on 9 December 1945 in Patna. According to reports in the media, Shatrughan’s father wanted him to become a doctor, but then he wanted to do something different from his siblings, and thus chose the acting profession.

Shatrughan Sinha’s relationship with his now-wife Poonam Sinha also garnered a lot of headlines. Their love story was no less than a romantic movie. Once, when they were travelling by train, Shatrughan proposed to Poonam by writing the famous dialogue ‘Apne Paon Zameen Par Mat Rakhiye’ from the film ‘Pakeezah’.

The proposal impressed Poonam, and the two came together. However, his affair with yesteryear actor Reena Roy tarnished their relationship and almost brought it to a breaking point. However, the affair ended and Shatrughan went back to Poonam.

Even when Poonam had consented to be in a relationship with Shatrughan, her mother was not impressed with the match. According to media reports, Poonam’s mother did not like the marks on Shatrughan’s face and the characters that he played in films. To make things worse, he arrived at his wedding venue three hours late. He and Poonam have three children –- Sonakshi, Luv and Kush.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.