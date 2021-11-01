Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam Sinha Visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat Post Aryan Khan's Return

After spending 22 days in jail, Bollywood superstar Aryan Khan returned to his residence Mannat on Saturday. The star-kid was arrested by the NCB after a drug bust in a luxury cruise on October 2. Post Aryan’s release many celebrities from the film industry have reached out and visited the Khans to extend their support. The latest among them was Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha, who was spotted arriving at Mannat on Monday. In a video shared by Bollywoodpap, she could be seen stepping into the Bandra mansion.

In the video, paparazzi could be seen following her car while she entered Mannat through a back gate. She could be seen wearing a white salwar suit. Her entry into the residence was also captured by the paparazzi.

This comes a day after Shatrughan Sinha commented on the drug case, saying that his kids don’t do drugs. “Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children - Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things),” he told NDTV.

Meanwhile, after Aryan’s homecoming Shah Rukh is slated to resume his projects. He will start shooting for Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. He also has a few sequences of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan left to film.

