'Shattered and Numb': Rahul Vaidya Bids Emotional Goodbye To His Late Friend Shrenik Sunny

Rahul Vaidya is heartbroken after his close friend Shrenik Sunny passed away. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist took to his Instagram account and expressed his grief over the demise of his friend. He bid him an emotional goodbye by sharing a slew of unseen pictures and videos with him. ‘Shattered and numb’ Rahul revealed that his friend Shrenik died at the age of 38.

“Shattered and numb. Teri yaad zindagi bhar kitni aayegi Nanu! The saddest day of my life! RIP mere Bhai. I never ever thought that I would have to write RIP for you …38 no age to go bro…bohot galat baat,” Rahul penned in his caption with broken heart emojis.

As soon as the Indian Idol singer shared the post, fans flooded the comment section and paid their condolences with broken heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Rahul’s wife Disha Parmar also expressed her sorrow in the comment section. Producer Viral Motwani wrote, “Still can’t believe,” and singer Mika Singh commented, “Om Shanti.”

Disha Parmar also shared a close bond with Shrenik and posted an emotional post on her social media handle. “Nanu!! I cannot believe that you aren’t around anymore. That I wouldn’t get to see you or talk to you anymore. Your Partner will miss you! Wherever you are now.. just keep smiling like you always did!” Disha wrote with broken heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul Vaidya was most recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he was a finalist and the trophy was won by Arjun Bijlani. In addition, the singer was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14, which was won by Rubina Dilaik.

