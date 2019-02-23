English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shatterhand: Daniel Craig's Next James Bond Film Gets a Working Title
The film industry magazine Production Weekly has an entry in its latest newsletter for "Bond 25 w/t Shatterhand".
A file photo of Daniel Craig.
The Bond makers are quite distinct in the way they title their spy-thrillers that center around British Agent 007. Head-scratching for the viewers, at times. One can only come to know of its significance once they have seen the film. A case in point is Skyfall and Quantum of Solace. If reports are to be believed the upcoming Bond film, starring Daniel Craig, which has earned a bad repute for its intermittent delays, could be titled Shatterhand.
The next Bond film, directed by American director Cary Joji Fukunaga, is to be filmed under the working title Shatterhand, according to a listing in the industry magazine Production Weekly. The publication has an entry in its latest newsletter for Bond 25 w/t Shatterhand.
It also says that shooting on the latest installment of the spy saga will start at the UK's Pinewood Studios on April 6.
To put things into perspective, Shatterhand is an alias used by Bond villain Ernst Blofeld in Ian Fleming's 1964 novel You Only Live Twice. Blofeld, Spectre villain played by Christoph Waltz, had survived in the 2015 film. The upcoming film could also mark Blofeld’s return as Bond’s arch enemy. Fukunaga himself had indicated his return in the film.
MGM studio had recently hired Scott Z Burns (scriptwriter Bourne Ultimatum) to write a new script for the latest installment. It is widely speculated that this will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the English spy James Bond. Actor Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will reprise their roles in the new film. French star Lea Seydoux, who played psychologist Madeleine Swann in Sam Mendes' Spectre, will also return in Bond 25, or should we call it Shatterhand already?
