Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
After the demise of veteran actress Shaukat Kaifi, Bollywood celebrities came together to offer respects and condolences to the late actor and her family.
Veteran actress and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away on Friday (November 22) evening due to prolonged illness. She was 91 years old. Shaukat's son-in-law and famous lyricist Javed Akhtar informed about his death. Akhtar told, "She was 93 years old and was going through many health-related problems. She was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and also kept in ICU for a few days." (Image: Twitter)
Family and friends bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi as she was laid to rest at a cemetery in suburban Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Shaukat Kaifi, who was in her early 90s, passed away on Friday evening due to cardiac arrest. She was buried at the Sunni Kabristan in Versova suburbs at 4:30 pm, three rows away from her husband Kaifi Azmi, a famous Urdu poet and film lyricist.
Shaukat Kaifi has two children Shabana and Baba Azmi. She was buried in the presence of family, friends and people from the film fraternity. A huge photo of Shaukat Kaifi adorned with white flowers was placed at her Juhu residence.
A host of celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Rekha, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi, paid their last respects. Kaifi was known for her work in Hindi films such as "Umrao Jaan", starring Rekha, "Garam Hawa", "Salaam Bombay!" and "Heer Ranjha", among others.
She was last seen in the 2002 romantic drama "Saathiya". On November 26, a meeting will be called to celebrate the life of Shaukat Kaifi.
Bollywood also came together on Twitter to offer their condolences to the legendary actor, thespian, and author. Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Shaukat Kaifi's death.
Meri badi pyaari.. RIP #shaukat https://t.co/Qx1ZZqsMFU l live in our hearts always.. pic.twitter.com/PjoCN7ZbUn— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 22, 2019
RIP #shaukatazmi 🙏🏼 a life so very well lived and loved. Consider myself lucky to have spent some precious time with her. My deepest condolences to @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @tanveazmi pic.twitter.com/JU0UvhiZQ2— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 22, 2019
Solemn & heartfelt condolences to God’s good woman, our friend,social activist, politically mature #ShabanaAzmi & our friend supremely versatile writer, poet #JavedAkhtar on the sad demise of veteran, celebrated theatre & film actor, mother #ShaukatAzmi. She was an extremely— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 24, 2019
Shaukat Azmi. Not just an amazing and loving mother to Shabana and Baba, but to almost everyone that visited her home. She was an Institution in her own right. Brilliant actor. Shaukat Appa will be missed by all. @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu #ShaukatAzmi #ShaukatKaifi— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 23, 2019
Saddened by demise of #ShaukatAzmi ji. Together with #KaifiSaab, she was an inspiration for those in art & creativity. Did #UmraoJaan with her in which she was brilliant. May God give strength to @AzmiShabana @babaazmi @Javedakhtarjadu #TanviAzmi to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/6s2xAzGAO9— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) November 23, 2019
@AzmiShabana End of an Era — Shaukat Appa’s passing away is truly end of an era.Had the good fortune to know her over the years. She truly had led a mesmerising life .Shabana & Baba are torchbearers of the legacy of #KaifiAzmi #ShaukatAzmi Shaukat Appa-reunited with Kaifi Saab— Poonam Dhillon 🇮🇳 ੴ (@poonamdhillon) November 22, 2019
(With Inputs from PTI)
