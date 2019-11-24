Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise

After the demise of veteran actress Shaukat Kaifi, Bollywood celebrities came together to offer respects and condolences to the late actor and her family.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
Veteran actress and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away on Friday (November 22) evening due to prolonged illness. She was 91 years old. Shaukat's son-in-law and famous lyricist Javed Akhtar informed about his death. Akhtar told, "She was 93 years old and was going through many health-related problems. She was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and also kept in ICU for a few days." (Image: Twitter)

Family and friends bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi as she was laid to rest at a cemetery in suburban Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Shaukat Kaifi, who was in her early 90s, passed away on Friday evening due to cardiac arrest. She was buried at the Sunni Kabristan in Versova suburbs at 4:30 pm, three rows away from her husband Kaifi Azmi, a famous Urdu poet and film lyricist.

Shaukat Kaifi has two children Shabana and Baba Azmi. She was buried in the presence of family, friends and people from the film fraternity. A huge photo of Shaukat Kaifi adorned with white flowers was placed at her Juhu residence.

A host of celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Rekha, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi, paid their last respects. Kaifi was known for her work in Hindi films such as "Umrao Jaan", starring Rekha, "Garam Hawa", "Salaam Bombay!" and "Heer Ranjha", among others.

She was last seen in the 2002 romantic drama "Saathiya". On November 26, a meeting will be called to celebrate the life of Shaukat Kaifi.

Bollywood also came together on Twitter to offer their condolences to the legendary actor, thespian, and author. Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Shaukat Kaifi's death.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram