Shaukat Kaifi Passes Away, Kangana Ranaut Enthralls Fans with Thalaivi Teaser
From celebrity birthdays to movie reviews, for daily news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle read the News18 wrap story here.
Nov 23
Kangana Ranaut's first look from the much anticipated film 'Thalaivi' has been unveiled by the makers on social media. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020.
Read: Munna Bhai, MS Dhoni to be Screened for People with Special Needs at IFFI 2019
Also read: Want to Play Indian Superhero in Avengers, Says Taapsee Pannu
Film and theatre personality Shaukat Kaifi passed away aged 93 on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to late Ms Kaifi at her family residence. Pics from the day were shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. Amitabh Bacchchan, Rekha, Manish Malhotra, Tabu, Shabana, Boney Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Satish Kaushik and others arrived at the venue.
Read: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal's Indoo Ki Jawani Wraps up Shoot
Also read: Priyanka Chopra Nails Ghungroo Hook Step from War with Vaani Kapoor
In another news, Khesari Lal Yadav became the third wild card contestant to get evicted after Arhaan Khan and Tehseen Poonawalla in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13.
Read: Justin Bieber Wishes Hailey Baldwin Happy Birthday, Hopes for Babies Next Year
Also read: Hobbs and Shaw Producer Hiram Garcia Reveals 'Great Conversations' Taking Place for Sequel
Also, various Bollywood, Hollywood and regional films have released over the weekend and read our reviews to find out which one you should watch first. Frozen 2, Pagalpanti and Adithya Varma will lock horns and compete for audience attention this week.
Read: Emraan Hashmi Recalls 'Tough Phase' in Life When Son Battled Cancer
Also read: Sara Ali Khan Takes Subway Ride in New York, Covers Face to Beat the Chill
Read below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and fashion.
Veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93.
Kaifi's son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and film actor.
Read: Shabana Azmi's Mother Shaukat Kaifi Passes Away at 93, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha Offer Condolences
Also read: Streaming Now: The Irishman Drops on Netflix This Week, Look out for Rasika Dugal in Out of Love
Kangana Ranaut's first look from the bipoic of late politician J Jayalalithaa has been unveiled on social media. The actress' Instagram handle shared the first look poster of Kangana as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the forthcoming multilingual biopic "Thalaivi".
Kangana can be seen clad in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. She also sports a circular bindi on her forehead to look like the late CM.
Read: Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser
Also read: Divya Khosla Kumar Says She's Never Been Dependent on Her Husband for Work
Bigg Boss 13 saw a shocking eviction in last night’s episode. Bigg Boss asked housemates to gather in the living area and name a contestant who has not provided entertainment. Majority took Khesari Lal’s name and he got evicted.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Leaves House After Shocking Eviction
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 53 Written Updates: Shefali Chooses Himanshi as New Captain of the House
Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Perform Bhangra Flawlessly at Bala Success Party
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke. After the outrage, reportedly the sequence has been edited out in the film.
Read: Kartik Aaryan's Dialogue on Marital Rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh Edited Out, Confirm Makers
Also read: Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore
Frozen 2, Adithya Varma, Pagalpanti and other films are running in theatres near you. Read our review of the respective films below to know which ones are paisa vasool this week.
Read: Aamis Movie Review: Its an Incomparably Satiating Experience
Also read: KD Movie Review: Mu Ramasamy Leaves You with a Big Smile on Your Face
Also read: Adithya Varma Movie Review: Tamil Version Lacks the Edge of Arjun Reddy
Also read: The Knight Before Christmas Movie Review: Vanessa Hudgens' Romcom is a One-Time Watch
Also read: Pagalpanti Movie Review: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor's Film Has No Novelty
Also read: Frozen 2 Movie Review: It Just Falls Short of Frozen-level Greatness
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 15 Memes to Summarise the Collective Shock of Indians After Maharashtra’s Epic Political Twist
- Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quits Show
- Shashi Tharoor Has One Word to Describe Maharashtra Politics: Snollygoster
- Shabana Azmi's Mother Shaukat Kaifi Passes Away at 93
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More