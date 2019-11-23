Shaukat Kaifi Passes Away, Kangana Ranaut Enthralls Fans with Thalaivi Teaser

Kangana Ranaut's first look from the much anticipated film 'Thalaivi' has been unveiled by the makers on social media. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020.

Film and theatre personality Shaukat Kaifi passed away aged 93 on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to late Ms Kaifi at her family residence. Pics from the day were shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. Amitabh Bacchchan, Rekha, Manish Malhotra, Tabu, Shabana, Boney Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Satish Kaushik and others arrived at the venue.

In another news, Khesari Lal Yadav became the third wild card contestant to get evicted after Arhaan Khan and Tehseen Poonawalla in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13.

Also, various Bollywood, Hollywood and regional films have released over the weekend and read our reviews to find out which one you should watch first. Frozen 2, Pagalpanti and Adithya Varma will lock horns and compete for audience attention this week.

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93.

Kaifi's son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and film actor.

Kangana Ranaut's first look from the bipoic of late politician J Jayalalithaa has been unveiled on social media. The actress' Instagram handle shared the first look poster of Kangana as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the forthcoming multilingual biopic "Thalaivi".

Kangana can be seen clad in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. She also sports a circular bindi on her forehead to look like the late CM.

Bigg Boss 13 saw a shocking eviction in last night’s episode. Bigg Boss asked housemates to gather in the living area and name a contestant who has not provided entertainment. Majority took Khesari Lal’s name and he got evicted.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke. After the outrage, reportedly the sequence has been edited out in the film.

Frozen 2, Adithya Varma, Pagalpanti and other films are running in theatres near you. Read our review of the respective films below to know which ones are paisa vasool this week.

