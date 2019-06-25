Shawn Mendes Accidentally Drops Camilla Cabello While Rehearsing For Senorita, Watch Video
Camilla Cabello released a new behind-the-scenes video of Señorita, pointing out a slip-up on the part of Shawn Mendes in the middle of one dance move.
Image: Instagram
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have flaunted smouldering chemistry in their latest music video collaboration, Señorita, but it wasn't exactly so smooth during the rehearsals. While practicing the steps together, the singers had to go through quite a bit of a drill to make it all look so effortless and sensual during the final shooting.
Camilla released a new behind-the-scenes video clip of Señorita, which shows the pair rehearsing through the steamy dance moves that we see in the finished product. She pointed out a slip-up on the part of Shawn in the middle of one dance move, saying, "remember when you DROPPED ME ?!!!!!"
At one point in the routine, Camilla is supposed to pull away as Shawn first holds her left hand, lets go and holds her right hand to keep her off the ground. The 20-year-old singer was supposed to keep a solid grip on his dancing partner's hand and pull her back in, but he missed. Camilla fell and Shawn quickly bent down to make sure she was alright. But it seemed the fall wasn't painful, as Camilla started giggling as Shawn helped her off the ground.
"You can't just drop Camila Cabello, you can't do that. I can't do that again or it's over for me," Mendes told the camera afterward, blushing at the screw-up.
The clip shared on Instagram was a call to fans to go watch the part 2 of the making of Señorita on YouTube. The making video also shows the pair joking around together when they weren't practicing together, as well as some conversations while stretching and prepping for the rehearsals, reported ET Online. Fans also get a peek at the whole team celebrating when they are convinced Mendes and Cabello have aced the dance routine.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Play Store Quality Problems: Over 2,000 Malware-Laden Counterfeit Apps Served to Android Users
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s