Shawn Mendes Accidentally Drops Camilla Cabello While Rehearsing For Senorita, Watch Video

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have flaunted smouldering chemistry in their latest music video collaboration, Señorita, but it wasn't exactly so smooth during the rehearsals. While practicing the steps together, the singers had to go through quite a bit of a drill to make it all look so effortless and sensual during the final shooting.

Camilla released a new behind-the-scenes video clip of Señorita, which shows the pair rehearsing through the steamy dance moves that we see in the finished product. She pointed out a slip-up on the part of Shawn in the middle of one dance move, saying, "remember when you DROPPED ME ?!!!!!"

At one point in the routine, Camilla is supposed to pull away as Shawn first holds her left hand, lets go and holds her right hand to keep her off the ground. The 20-year-old singer was supposed to keep a solid grip on his dancing partner's hand and pull her back in, but he missed. Camilla fell and Shawn quickly bent down to make sure she was alright. But it seemed the fall wasn't painful, as Camilla started giggling as Shawn helped her off the ground.

"You can't just drop Camila Cabello, you can't do that. I can't do that again or it's over for me," Mendes told the camera afterward, blushing at the screw-up.

The clip shared on Instagram was a call to fans to go watch the part 2 of the making of Señorita on YouTube. The making video also shows the pair joking around together when they weren't practicing together, as well as some conversations while stretching and prepping for the rehearsals, reported ET Online. Fans also get a peek at the whole team celebrating when they are convinced Mendes and Cabello have aced the dance routine.

