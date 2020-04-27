MOVIES

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Cuddle Up On A Swing As They Quarantine Together

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

The couple had some fun sitting on a hanging swing near Camila's family home in Miami.

  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed their love while spending some time outside and swinging.

The couple had some fun sitting on a hanging swing near Camila's family home in Miami, reports dailymail.co.uk.

They both opted for cool clothing options for the day.

Camila wore a black crochet dress, with a halter tie around her neck. The dress had a triangle top, with an open knit bodice and a flowing skirt.

Shawn, on the other hand, just wore black shorts.

The pair had earlier surprised kids at a children's hospital with a virtual concert as well as a Q&A with Camila. Though Shawn wasn't originally scheduled to appear, he gave the children quite a treat when he joined in.

