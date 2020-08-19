Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Fans are Dismissing Breakup Reports

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly broken up, but their biggest fans are debunking the myth saying that the reports are not true.

US-based magazine In Touch Weekly had reported that the 'Señorita' hitmakers had called it quits and were spending some time apart after staying in quarantine together in Camila's Miami home.

"The (original plan) was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him. But they decided they needed to take a break from each other," they quoted a source as saying.

However, fans are totally proving that it's not the case and they even have some interesting evidences to show that their breakup is just a rumor, reported seventeen.com.

One fan pointed out that Camila was wearing one of Shawn's sweaters in a recent IG post. The photo was posted on August 14, a day after In Touch reported on their breakup.

CAMILA WEARING SHAWN’S CLOTHES THE COLLAPSE OMG I LOVE THEM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/SzcBFDfJ1l — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) August 13, 2020

According to another fan, the couple has been spotted together in Los Angeles, despite the original report that Camila stayed behind.

With Camila heading back to England to restart filming on her new film, Cinderella, it will likely be a while until they're spotted together again.

For now, the couple hasn't responded to rumours. But they also haven't deleted all their photos together, another sign that they're still together.