Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's PDA Pics from Miami Confirm They are Dating

The temperature in Miami rose by a few degrees after singer Shawn Mendes and his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted getting intimate in public. The two pop stars were seen making out everywhere in Miami - from a bookstore to the beach. According to Cosmopolitan, even though the couple is yet to make their relationship official, they haven't been shy with their PDA in front of fans and the paparazzi.

Notably, the pop stars recently collaborated on the track Señorita, that went on to become a big hit. The young stars were rumoured to be dating when they were spotted in Tampa holding each others' hands and getting cozy. According to E News, Camila brought her mother, father, and sister to Shawn's last show in Miami this weekend. A source told E News that the reason Camila has been traveling with Shawn while he is on tour is because neither of them wanted to be away from each other.

Shawn and Camila were photographed kissing in the ocean and in a pool in Miami Beach recently. A video of the two of them among the sea waves is also doing the rounds.

The source further revealed, "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly. The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now..."

Notably, Shawn has been linked to Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin in the past but they never actually confirmed their relationship before walking the red carpet at Met Gala.

Follow @News18Movies for more