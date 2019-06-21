Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reveal a Steamy Music Video for New Song Senorita
After 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back with another music video that has fans going ga-ga on Twitter.
Much to the delight of fans, Shawn Mendes has revealed a steamy video for his collaboration with his friend Camila Cabello on Señorita. After revealing a teaser of the music video, Mendes shared links to the whole deal on his social media accounts.
The video begins with Mendes and Camila in what appears to be the backseat of a car. They're about to kiss, when the video cuts to black, almost how an old movie would look with static fragments.
The video then shows Mendes staring off into space with the wind blowing in his hair. The next scene cuts to Camila dressed as a waitress at a restaurant. We see Shawn as a vagabond bike rider enamoured by a sweet, innocent Camila.
Watch the #Señorita video now here! x https://t.co/9ulzSMhwqN pic.twitter.com/8Y8BzZXUaI— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 21, 2019
Three years ago, when Camila was still a part of Fifth Harmony, the singer collaborated with Shawn for I Know What You Did Last Summer, which became one of the biggest hits of that year. Besides the song being catchy, fans went ga-ga over the crackling chemistry between Shawn and Camila. Fans of both had wished for a reunion collaboration and finally, the pop stars have answered their prayers.
The pair had revealed that the name of the song was Señorita, and the video is sensual and steamy. However, Camila shows off her rebellious side as well. With a shirtless Shawn and a too hot to handle Camila, the pop stars have gone all out in meeting their fans demands in this song. Twitter is already full of praise for the new track.
