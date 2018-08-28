English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shawn Mendes Bags Maximum MMVA Awards
Shawn Mendes, who performed at 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVA), got felicitated with four awards.
(Image:AP)
Singer Shawn Mendes, who performed at 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVA), got felicitated with four awards, including Best Pop Artist or Group, Artist of the Year, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video, at the ceremony.
The 20-year-old on Sunday opened and closed the show with performances of his songs Lost in Japan and In My Blood, and took home the four awards, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Mendes said: "Honestly, what I mainly want to say is thank you to everybody who follows an artist when they try to explore musically and support them through that journey. That means the world to me."
The other big winner at the awards show was Drake, who received two honours for best hip-hop artist or group and best director for his God's Plan video, an award he shared with Karena Evans. Singer Selena Gomez too nabbed an award for Fan Fave Single for Wolves.
Also, Imagine Dragons, picked up the trophy for best rock/alternative artist or group and Ed Sheeran got the best single prize for Perfect.
The iHeartRadio MMVAs are annual awards presented by the Canadian television channel Much to honour the best music videos released in a year.
