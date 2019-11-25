Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Almost Share a Kiss at American Music Awards 2019, Watch Here

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes turned up the heat while performing Senorita during the 2019 American Music Awards. The two almost touched lips while performing the duet.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Almost Share a Kiss at American Music Awards 2019, Watch Here
Image courtesy: Twitter

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes turned up the heat while performing Senorita during the 2019 American Music Awards. The two almost touched lips while performing the duet. While the duet went on to win the collaboration of the year award at the prestigious event on Sunday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes put on a scintillating performance of the song that released in June prior to the announcement.

The two artistes ended the AMA performance by coming close enough to kiss but not locking lips. The two had arrived separately to the show, much like they did during MTV Video Music Awards. Cabello sported a long braid and nude-shade gown, while Mendes sported a navy blue suit and trousers, sans shirt, reported People.

Post the show, Shawn took to share an image from the ceremony on his Instagram feed, alongside the caption, "@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! Also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. we love u guys."

Cabello and Mendes, whose romance skyrocketed during the summer following their steamy music video for Senorita, have also collaborated on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram