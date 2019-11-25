Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Almost Share a Kiss at American Music Awards 2019, Watch Here
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes turned up the heat while performing Senorita during the 2019 American Music Awards. The two almost touched lips while performing the duet.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes turned up the heat while performing Senorita during the 2019 American Music Awards. The two almost touched lips while performing the duet. While the duet went on to win the collaboration of the year award at the prestigious event on Sunday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes put on a scintillating performance of the song that released in June prior to the announcement.
The two artistes ended the AMA performance by coming close enough to kiss but not locking lips. The two had arrived separately to the show, much like they did during MTV Video Music Awards. Cabello sported a long braid and nude-shade gown, while Mendes sported a navy blue suit and trousers, sans shirt, reported People.
Post the show, Shawn took to share an image from the ceremony on his Instagram feed, alongside the caption, "@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! Also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. we love u guys."
Cabello and Mendes, whose romance skyrocketed during the summer following their steamy music video for Senorita, have also collaborated on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.
