2-min read

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Turn Up the Heat with Their Intimate Performance at MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday has taken over Internet and fans can't stop talking Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's performance.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Turn Up the Heat with Their Intimate Performance at MTV VMAs
Image courtesy: Twitter
The MTV Video Music Awards held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday has taken over Internet and fans can't stop talking it. From key winner winners like Cardi B, Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas x to power-packed performances by stars like Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott and Normani among others, the award show is gaining much attention of the fans.

One such key highlights of the night was an intimate performance by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on their popular song Senorita. The two also won the Best Collaboration Award for the track. The chemistry between the two during their performance has set the internet on fire.

If you haven’t watched it yet, here take a look at the video:

Even the Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were surprised With the duo's performance. While fans are going ga-ga over the performance, the internet hasn’t gone easy on Mendes and Cabillo. Here are some of the reactions:

However, some roasted the couple calling them fake and saying that it looked forced.

The duo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, have also brought their PDA-packed love affair to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier, they were spotted making out at cafes and in the middle of the ocean.

