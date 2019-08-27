Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Turn Up the Heat with Their Intimate Performance at MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday has taken over Internet and fans can't stop talking it. From key winner winners like Cardi B, Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas x to power-packed performances by stars like Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott and Normani among others, the award show is gaining much attention of the fans.

One such key highlights of the night was an intimate performance by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on their popular song Senorita. The two also won the Best Collaboration Award for the track. The chemistry between the two during their performance has set the internet on fire.

If you haven’t watched it yet, here take a look at the video:

Even the Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were surprised With the duo's performance. While fans are going ga-ga over the performance, the internet hasn’t gone easy on Mendes and Cabillo. Here are some of the reactions:

That almost kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the end of their Señorita performance had the audience on the edge of their seats. #VMAshttps://t.co/jv5ZXXsSDH — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 27, 2019

Camila Cabello’s stage presence is wow Shawn and Camila’s stage is perfect! — Darakrung (@iheartssantokki) August 27, 2019

Such an intimate experience. The close ups were everything. Camila Cabello did what she had to do! #vmas — Carlos (@SirJauregui) August 27, 2019

However, some roasted the couple calling them fake and saying that it looked forced.

Man we didn't like that it was forced as hell pic.twitter.com/zOGotUySkb — barely a hot girl (@lukewarmgirlshi) August 27, 2019

No we are not........ stop lying !!!!! Where is Normani ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/izBeu3R5yw — Pretty Addy (@addylove_) August 27, 2019

No one is ............ they’re best friends . He’s a power bottom that can’t host pic.twitter.com/JeT7GqH76Z — Four Door Aventador (@_mizukage__) August 27, 2019

omg yass a fake couple!!! fans are totally losing it — s (@scvkjin) August 27, 2019

It’s like they forgot sing and be in tune while trying to be sexy. This was cringe asf — ໊ (@xyrked) August 27, 2019

The duo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, have also brought their PDA-packed love affair to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier, they were spotted making out at cafes and in the middle of the ocean.

