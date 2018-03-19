English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shawn Mendes Cryptically Teases New Music; See Tweet
The Canadian pop star has also added two blank coloured squares to his pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
(Image:AP)
Singer Shawn Mendes appears to be teasing new music after changing his social media display images to a grey box with a floral design.
The Canadian pop star has also added two blank coloured squares to his pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
It comes weeks after he tweeted saying he can't wait to get back to playing live with new songs.
Before that, the 19-year-old shared a topless photograph of him on a wooden swing on a beach from his vacation on Instagram, while dropping a hint that his new album will be with fans "soon".
He simply captioned the post: "Album soon come (sic)."
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The Canadian pop star has also added two blank coloured squares to his pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
It comes weeks after he tweeted saying he can't wait to get back to playing live with new songs.
Before that, the 19-year-old shared a topless photograph of him on a wooden swing on a beach from his vacation on Instagram, while dropping a hint that his new album will be with fans "soon".
He simply captioned the post: "Album soon come (sic)."
March 16, 2018
March 17, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'
- 'Always Trusted Dinesh Karthik's Ability to Finish Game'
- My Design Language Taking On Fresher Voice: Manish Malhotra
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts