Shawn Mendes Opens Up About What was Hurting His Relationship with Camila Cabello

Breakup rumours have been swirling around Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for a while now. But Camila has been quite supportive when Shawn announced his new music recently.

Shawn, who is about to release his new album called Wonder, got candid about his relationship with Camila in a recent interview. The singer opened up about reflecting on himself the past six months, showing emotions and what was hurting their relationship.

“I think one thing that really kind of happened to me over the last six months is this real moment of reflecting and kind of looking at my own life, but also like being able to look at the world and not be so caught up in my career, my job, and my life, but able to kind of look around see things a lot clearer for the first time," Just Jared quoted him as telling Radio.com.

"Learning that when it comes to matters of the heart you don’t really have to be a professor of it. You just have to know morally inside what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad... I feel like ‘Wonder’ is in a lot of ways me just reflecting on my life, and life in general,” he continued.

Shawn then talked about how his emotions were affecting his relationship with Camila.

“I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that ‘oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.' It actually was hurting our relationship,” Shawn said.