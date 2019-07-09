Shawn Mendes Packs on PDA With Camila Cabello Shortly After Denying Dating Rumours

Last month, Camila Cabello and dating columnist Matthew Hussey called it quits after more than a year of coupledom. "Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way," a source told the The Sun.

The breakup fuelled rumours that the former Fifth Harmony singer and her Señorita collaborator, Shawn Mendes, are secretly dating. For years people have speculated that there's been romance between them, but Shawn and Camila have always denied it. However, the two looked like the image of a perfect couple when they were clicked at Kitchen24 in West Hollywood on July 7. In the photos, the singers can be seen sitting by one another as Shawn wraps his arm around Camila and rests his head against hers.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out in Los Angeles together today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lfQsFH3I51 — Shawn Mendes Media (@ShawnM_HQ) July 8, 2019

🎥 | Shawn y Camila hoy 💖 pic.twitter.com/VhHSaDS2Ys — Shawn Mendes Argentina Oficial (@ShawnMendessArg) July 4, 2019

This comes after the two enjoyed a fun-filled Fourth of July holiday together in Malibu. The following day Shawn and Camila show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

However, Shawn shook his head "no" when asked by a fan if he and Camila were dating, during a recent fan Q&A at an event. As the crowd broke into laughter over the response, an audience member asked Shawn if he would go out with her instead.

“That was the best set-up,” he replied. “I won’t (go out with you). I don’t know you, that’s why — I need to get to know you first.”

Follow @News18Movies for more