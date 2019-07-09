Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shawn Mendes Packs on PDA With Camila Cabello Shortly After Denying Dating Rumours

For years people have speculated that there's been romance between them, but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have always denied it.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shawn Mendes Packs on PDA With Camila Cabello Shortly After Denying Dating Rumours
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Last month, Camila Cabello and dating columnist Matthew Hussey called it quits after more than a year of coupledom. "Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way," a source told the The Sun.

The breakup fuelled rumours that the former Fifth Harmony singer and her Señorita collaborator, Shawn Mendes, are secretly dating. For years people have speculated that there's been romance between them, but Shawn and Camila have always denied it. However, the two looked like the image of a perfect couple when they were clicked at Kitchen24 in West Hollywood on July 7. In the photos, the singers can be seen sitting by one another as Shawn wraps his arm around Camila and rests his head against hers.

This comes after the two enjoyed a fun-filled Fourth of July holiday together in Malibu. The following day Shawn and Camila show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

However, Shawn shook his head "no" when asked by a fan if he and Camila were dating, during a recent fan Q&A at an event. As the crowd broke into laughter over the response, an audience member asked Shawn if he would go out with her instead.

“That was the best set-up,” he replied. “I won’t (go out with you). I don’t know you, that’s why — I need to get to know you first.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram