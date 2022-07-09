Shawn Mendes Postpones Wonder Tour for Three Weeks: ‘Pressure Has Caught Up, I’ve Hit Breaking Point’

Musician Shawn Mendes has postponed his highly anticipated Wonder: The World Tour for the next three weeks. Citing mental health as the main cause behind the delay, the Stitches singer stated that he is ‘heartbroken’ as he makes the announcement. Shawn Mendes revealed that he has been touring ever since he was 15.

However, the pressure of staying apart from his family and close friends has now become difficult for him to bear. In his statement, Shawn Mendes revealed that after spending a few years off the road due to the pandemic, he felt confident to travel again. But after hitting the roads, the pressure eventually caught up to him.

Shawn Mendes articulated, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and, to be honest, it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back, in but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point.”

The Treat You Better maker confirmed that on the suggestion of his health professionals and team members, he decided to take some personal time to heal. While concluding the announcement, Mendes confirmed that he’d return soon and share further updates about the postponed shows.

He added, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

The cancelled show in the coming three weeks includes his performance in St. Paul Minnesota. Other affected dates include stops at Washington DC, Philadelphia, Cleveland, St. Louis, and others. Shawm Mendes confirmed that he will continue Wonder: The World Tour with his Toronto show from July 31 onwards.

