1-min read

Shawn Mendes Puts Camila Cabello Breakup Rumours to Rest with This Adorable Picture

Recently, rumours of a split between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surfaced when he deleted an infamous kissing video from his Instagram. Now the singer has put those rumours to rest by posting an adorable picture with Cabello.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Shawn Mendes Puts Camila Cabello Breakup Rumours to Rest with This Adorable Picture
Image: Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are definitely one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood at the moment. However, some fans had predicted that the two had broken up as Shawn had deleted their infamous kissing video from Instagram. Now the Stitches singer has taken to the social media app to clear the air about the couple's relationship status by posting an adorable picture with Camila.

The singers, who started dating after their single Senorita dropped in June 2019, are seen to be kissing in the said picture. Camila can be seen kissing on Shawn's cheek and the latter has his arms around him. The flashlight photograph has been taken by Shawn's friend Karah Bradbeer.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Shawn and Camila had previously collaborated on the 2015 song I Know What You Did Last Summer. A lot of rumours of them dating had surfaced back then but Camila had cleared it by joking that Shawn had friend-zoned her. Shawn has previously dated model and Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Baldwin. Camila on the hand was previously in a relationship with love guru Matthew Hussey.

The two have time and again gushed about each other publicly or in interviews. During the promotions of her new songs Shameless and Liar, Camilla said, "I'm so happy. I have known him for such a long time and he just feels like home to me so I'm really happy."

Shawn also opened up about his experience of 'fighting' for Camila. In a recent Q&A live-stream session, Shawn admitted that he had loved Camila before they started dating. "Well, if I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time. I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love and, if you really truly love them, then you'll get them." He added, "It just takes time but make sure you really love him or her."

