Shawn Mendes Says He Needs a Few Years to Shed His Clean Image
Singer Shawn Mendes, 19, says he needs just a few years to shed his clean image.
Representative Image: Reuters
Singer Shawn Mendes, 19, says he needs just a few years to shed his clean image.
He has featured on two covers of Wonderland magazine, where he has opened up about his struggle with anxiety, newly-released third studio album and the pressure of maintaining his squeaky clean image throughout his ride to the top, reports eonline.com.
"I think I've been really lucky to have a good foundation of people around me... I'm just a normal person and nobody talks me up too much," he said.
"Support is there when you need it, but not when it's not needed. I think it's really important to keep your feet on the ground. You never know though, give it a couple more years and you might be taking back everything you just said."
While he hasn't lost his footing just yet, Mendes says his rebellious side may come out in the future.
"I mean, I haven't had a chance," he joked. "I just need a few years! Don't jinx me!"
