Shawn Mendes Shares Photo with His 'Queen' Camilla Cabello, She Responds with 'My King'

Singer couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are packing on the PDA on social media these days. Shawn has shared a sweet new photo of him and his girlfriend Camila cuddled up watching TV in the kitchen. He captioned the post "reina", which means "Queen" in Spanish.

Camilla responded to him in Spanish too, calling him "Mi Rey", which translates to "My King". She's wearing an oversized Superman shirt, and Mendes is in a white tank and boxers. Check it out below:

Camila also recently shared a cute photo of the couple, where she showed off her new hairdo. It showed her jumping up into Shawn's arms for a big hug. The 23-year-old singer and actress shared the cute pic on her social media last week.

Mendes spoke earlier this month about how quarantine has changed his relationship with Cabello. He explained to SiriusXM's Jim Ryan, "There was like a real time when she was doing her thing and then I was doing my thing and we were together, but like, also working separately and the quarantine brought us together and now we've kind of become one, where we're doing our thing. And it's really interesting how that dynamic changes when, especially when your girlfriend's a writer and a musician and she's incredible, you have two options. You can be really scared and intimidated or you can be like, 'Oh, I should probably ask you for some help or like what you think.'"