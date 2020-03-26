Shawn Mendes Teaches Camila Cabello Guitar in Exchange of Spanish Lessons During Quarantine

Songstress Camila Cabello, in an endearing update for her Instagram family revealed that she is taking guitar lessons from Shawn Mendes.

She dropped a gorgeous close-up image of herself posing along with the musical instrument. The Havana crooner captioned it, “Shawn is teaching me this (guitar) and I’m teaching him Spanish, in the words of dababy, Let’s Gooo”.

Millions of fans went gaga to learn that the Youth singer teaching his Senorita partner guitar chords. Admirers couldn’t decide if they are happy to see their beloved pair connect online in quarantine or sad as they have to wait for time unknown for the duo to unite and feature in the same frame.

Earlier, Shawn had uploaded a clip of asking everyone to stay safe. “Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. ❤️ We’re all here together,” the caption reads.

The lovebirds are definitely setting major relationship goals for the millennials out there ever since they collaborated for the Senorita music video.

