Shawn Mendes was Perfect Prince Charming at Camila Cabello's Cinderella-theme Birthday Party, See Pics

Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday on March 3. To make the day special, Camila’s singer-boyfriend Shawn Mendes jetted off overseas from Toronto to be in attendance for his ladylove when the clock hit 12.

Camila is currently in the United Kingdom shooting for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella. Having her real-life prince and her closest friends, right by her side, the Havana singer rang in her special day dancing the night away.

Camila looked pleasant and cheerful, dressed in a turtleneck light purple crop top, joggers teamed with big loop earrings and boots.

For the Disney princess-themed bash, the Senorita duo was accompanied by Cinderella musical’s crew including the director Kay Cannon and Irish actor Fra Fee.

Talking about the themed-party preparations, Camila’s extravagant cake was in the shape of pumpkin-turned-carriage. There was also an ice sculpture of Cinderella's infamous glass slipper and it read, ‘Happy Birthday Camila’.

Check the birthday gala photos and videos here:

Earlier, the brunette beauty had posted a selfie on her official Instagram account alongside a long note, where she urged her followers to donate to ‘Save the Children Fund’.

Sharing the post, she penned a thoughtful message which reads, “for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Save the Children reach children in need(sic)”

Thousands of fans and many of her industry friends flooded the comments section with wishes and heart-warming notes.

Camila is set to play Cinderella in the forthcoming romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name. The film is set for a February 5, 2021 release.

