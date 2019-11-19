Shazam Director David Sandberg Teases Troll With New Black Adam Design

The DCEU is not unfamiliar with criticism considering its performance in the past. While the franchise has started picking up and moving in a better direction with regards to their current and upcoming films, many fans are still not satisfied with it. With the announcement of Black Adam lined up in the franchise's set of films, critics of Shazam! have come to strike again but it seems that director David Sandberg is ready for them.

Shazam! was directed by David Sandberg who will also be directing its sequel. Apparently one fan was not satisfied by the suit of the protagonist. The fan took to Twitter to express his hopes that Sandberg would not design the Black Adam suit for Dwayne Johnson. Sandberg, in turn, responded saying his design had been accepted.

WELL TOO BAD SUCKER, CAUSE MY DESIGN HAS ALREADY BEEN APPROVED!! https://t.co/I362q6EC4y pic.twitter.com/OS6kSMPnBn — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) November 15, 2019

Black Adam had been teased with Dwayne Johnson set to play the character in 2014. Eventually, the date for the character's film was pushed and set to appear after Zachary Levi's entry into the franchise in Shazam! Johnson later made a holographic cameo as the character in Shazam! for which he also served as executive producer.

Earlier last week, Dwayne Johnson in a lengthy Instagram post announced that Black Adam's solo live-action film had a fixed release date and would soon begin development. Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram and Dany Garcia, and Scott Sheldon serving as producers. It is expected to begin shooting in July 2020 and is set to release on December 22, 2021.

