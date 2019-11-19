Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shazam Director David Sandberg Teases Troll With New Black Adam Design

David Sandberg had directed Shazam! starring Zachary Levi and is currently working on the film's sequel.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shazam Director David Sandberg Teases Troll With New Black Adam Design
Image: Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

The DCEU is not unfamiliar with criticism considering its performance in the past. While the franchise has started picking up and moving in a better direction with regards to their current and upcoming films, many fans are still not satisfied with it. With the announcement of Black Adam lined up in the franchise's set of films, critics of Shazam! have come to strike again but it seems that director David Sandberg is ready for them.

Shazam! was directed by David Sandberg who will also be directing its sequel. Apparently one fan was not satisfied by the suit of the protagonist. The fan took to Twitter to express his hopes that Sandberg would not design the Black Adam suit for Dwayne Johnson. Sandberg, in turn, responded saying his design had been accepted.

Black Adam had been teased with Dwayne Johnson set to play the character in 2014. Eventually, the date for the character's film was pushed and set to appear after Zachary Levi's entry into the franchise in Shazam! Johnson later made a holographic cameo as the character in Shazam! for which he also served as executive producer.

Earlier last week, Dwayne Johnson in a lengthy Instagram post announced that Black Adam's solo live-action film had a fixed release date and would soon begin development. Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram and Dany Garcia, and Scott Sheldon serving as producers. It is expected to begin shooting in July 2020 and is set to release on December 22, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram