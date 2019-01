Shazam! Teaser: All Set For Action Drama, DCEU's New Superhero is Not So Serious, Watch Video

Warner Brothers released a new TV spot for DCEU's new superhero film Shazam!. Directed by David F. Sandberg Shazam! is the origin story of the superhero starring Zachary Levi as the titular character, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Mark Strong in the role of Super-Villain Dr Thaddeus Sivana.The story revolves around Billy Batson who discovers We all have a superhero inside us and it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In this case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM! This streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still, a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.Shazam! also stars Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s best friend and ultimate superhero enthusiast, Freddy, part of the foster family that includes Mary, played by Grace Fulton, Darla, played by Faithe Herman Eugene, played by Ian Chen and Pedro, played by Jovan Armand.The film is strictly set in the DC universe but has its own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, unlike other films of the franchise.Set to release on April 5, the month will also have Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which concludes the third phase of MCU films.You can also watch the trailer of Shazam! here:Follow @news18movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.