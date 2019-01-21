English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shazam! Teaser: All Set For Action Drama, DCEU's New Superhero is Not So Serious, Watch Video
Directed by David F. Sandberg Shazam! is the origin story starring Zachary Levi as the titular DC Super Hero, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson, and Mark Strong in the role of Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
Image courtesy: Shazam movie/ Twitter
Loading...
Warner Brothers released a new TV spot for DCEU's new superhero film Shazam!. Directed by David F. Sandberg Shazam! is the origin story of the superhero starring Zachary Levi as the titular character, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Mark Strong in the role of Super-Villain Dr Thaddeus Sivana.
The story revolves around Billy Batson who discovers We all have a superhero inside us and it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In this case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM! This streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still, a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
Shazam! also stars Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s best friend and ultimate superhero enthusiast, Freddy, part of the foster family that includes Mary, played by Grace Fulton, Darla, played by Faithe Herman Eugene, played by Ian Chen and Pedro, played by Jovan Armand.
The film is strictly set in the DC universe but has its own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, unlike other films of the franchise.
Set to release on April 5, the month will also have Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which concludes the third phase of MCU films.
You can also watch the trailer of Shazam! here:
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The story revolves around Billy Batson who discovers We all have a superhero inside us and it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In this case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM! This streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still, a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
Shazam! also stars Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s best friend and ultimate superhero enthusiast, Freddy, part of the foster family that includes Mary, played by Grace Fulton, Darla, played by Faithe Herman Eugene, played by Ian Chen and Pedro, played by Jovan Armand.
The film is strictly set in the DC universe but has its own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, unlike other films of the franchise.
Set to release on April 5, the month will also have Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which concludes the third phase of MCU films.
You can also watch the trailer of Shazam! here:
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessary Create it All Again
- Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Fear Keeps Iran Alive at Asian Cup
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results