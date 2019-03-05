English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shazam Trailer 2: A Fun-Filled Ride Into A Superhero's World of Struggle
'Shazam!' is the origin story of the superhero starring Zachary Levi as the titular character, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Mark Strong as the super-villain Dr Thaddeus Sivana.
Image courtesy: Shazam movie/ Twitter
If audiences are still not aware of the new superhero in town - Shazam - the beats of Eminem's famous song My Name Is, to which the new trailer of the upcoming DC Universe's film is set to, will help as a gentle reminder of the fact that the kid-turned-superhero is coming into his own and is indeed here to stay. Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! is the origin story of the superhero played by Zachary Levi, along with Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Mark Strong as super-villain Dr Thaddeus Sivana.
Warner Bros has released the final trailer of the film before it releases on April 5. The story revolves around Billy Batson who discovers that we all have a superhero inside of us and it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. Here, by shouting out one word — SHAZAM!, this streetwise, 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard who bestows him with these powers.
Shazam then sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Sivana. Shazam! is directed by Sandberg, known more for his horror movies like Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation.
Since Billy can change into an adult, it also allows him to do things children aren’t allowed to do, like drinking alcohol, and that is what he and his friend Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) set out to do, while Freddy also helps him realise the true nature of his power. Shazam! will release on April 5 worldwide.
Watch Shazam! trailer here:
